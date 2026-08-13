MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Class is back in session for hundreds of thousands of students in Miami-Dade County, and it was back to work for the bus drivers who took many of them to school for a year that has already seen some major changes to the district.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres as he toured the newly renamed Miami Springs 6–12 Preparatory Academy, Thursday morning.

Senior student Evangeline Odin said she’s happy to be back on campus.

“I am so excited. Four years we’ve been building up for this moment; it’s a big year,” she said.

This is a big day for students at this school, formerly Miami Springs Senior High, not just because it’s the first day of the 2025-26 academic year, but also because this one of the campuses that underwent changes this year when it comes to closures and consolidations.

“We have to consolidate schools when we have a small school [where] the enrollment is not sufficient for us to be able to properly provide the resources,” said Dotres.

On Wednesday, students at Bowman Ashe/Doolin K-8 Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade got a head start, as they walked the halls and met their teachers ahead of the first day.

This year, the district introduced major changes, as nine schools have closed across the district due to decreased enrollment, one of them being Miami Springs Middle School.

Students from that school are now enrolled at what has been rebranded Miami Springs 6–12 Prep.

The outgoing Dotres is spending Thursday visiting students across the county, including at Venetian Parc Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade, for one final first first day of classes as his contract is set to expire in February.

“This is my last first opening of schools, and I plan to enjoy it every single minute,” he said.

The district also ended its universal free lunch program, although 121 schools will still provide students with free lunches. Students at other schools, meanwhile, will have to submit a special application.

“There are many children in our community that are eligible for free and reduced lunch. All they have to do is apply and see if they become eligible,” said Dotres.

Students at Miami Springs 6–12 Prep told 7News they are very excited to have all the grades encompassing middle school and high school on one campus.

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