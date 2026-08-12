SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former office manager is accused of using company checks and credit cards for personal expenses and altering accounting records to conceal some of the transactions.

According to an arrest affidavit, Angelique Danielle Gossman, 53, worked as the company’s office manager for about 18 years before voluntarily resigning about four months ago.

During her employment, she had access to the company’s financial records, QuickBooks account, checking account and company-issued credit cards.

Investigators said the business owner reviewed the company’s finances after Gossman left and discovered numerous transactions that appeared unrelated to the business and made for Gossman’s personal benefit.

Those expenses included payments toward what investigators believe was her personal Florida Power & Light account, as well as salon and waxing services, restaurants, hotels and retail purchases.

Detectives also reviewed the company’s QuickBooks records and checks obtained from TD Bank.

According to the affidavit, several checks made payable to Gossman were later altered in QuickBooks to make it appear they had been issued to businesses.

Investigators identified about $2,400 in altered checks and more than $16,000 in additional unauthorized company checks made payable to Gossman.

The affidavit states Walmart records showed purchases made with a company credit card through an account associated with Gossman, with the merchandise shipped directly to her home.

Investigators also pointed to social media posts that showed Gossman at the Aloft Hotel in Coral Gables around the same time unauthorized charges appeared on a company credit card.

Gossman was arrested Monday and faces grand theft, organized fraud, forgery, uttering a forged instrument and computer fraud charges.

The judge set Gossman’s bond at $23,500 and required a Nebbia hearing before she can post bond, along with a stay-away order from the victims.

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