(WSVN) - Gus Machado, an icon and South Florida legend in the car dealership industry, has died.

7News confirmed the news first posted to Twitter by Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Monday night.

#GusMachado was a #Hialeah titan, who built a car dealership empire. He came from Cuba at 15 & became Ford Motors #1 Auto Dealer. His philanthropy is legendary & has helped so many charitable organizations. @viviana_bovo01 & I are sadden by the news of his passing. pic.twitter.com/82FusvgI1s — Esteban Bovo (@MayorBovo) May 17, 2022

A Cuban native, Machado moved to Miami in 1956 and spent the next several years building his empire from the ground up. After much success, Machado purchased Seipp Buick in 1982 and Johnson Ford in 1984, soon becoming the No. 1 Ford dealer in Dade County.

“Gus Machado is the epitome of what the American Dream is all about. He was a phenomenal example for our students and all of South Florida for what one can do in this country if they are willing to dream and work to make that dream a reality,” said St. Thomas University President David A. Armstrong, J.D.

Along with building an award-winning dealership in Gus Machado Ford, Machado was also known for dedicating his time and efforts to the South Florida community. In 2008, he created the Gus Machado Family Foundation with the purpose of contributing to multiple charitable organizations and establishing a legacy to leave behind for his family and community.

Machado was 87 years old. A cause of death has not yet been released.

