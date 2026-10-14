DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida organizations are lending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Isaias.

Several organizations teamed up to collect donations for Global Empowerment Mission at their Doral warehouse.

They all came together to fill boxes of food, water and hygiene products that will be delivered to parts of the Panhandle in need of assistance.

“We’ve teamed up with Global Empowerment Mission to fill this warehouse up behind me so we can take all these goods to the Panhandle. These people desperately need our help up there, it could’ve been us. If you’ve collected items, I ask that you re-gift those items. We haven’t got a hurricane yet, and hopefully we’re not gonna get one down here so let’s take the items that we collected for a hurricane, bring them down to Global Empowerment Mission now so we can get this stuff to the Panhandle,” said radio broadcaster Mobile Mike.

GEM also previously offered emergency cash cards to aid families in recovery.

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