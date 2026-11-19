HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Floodwaters began to recede across South Florida after days of storms and heavy rains, though many communities remain flooded.

In Broward County, Hollywood officials issued a state of emergency Wednesday, with Dania Beach and Plantation each reporting over 16 inches of rain in the last 48 hours.

As of Thursday morning, the rain has started to slow down, and many areas are seeing less water, while others are still flooded out.

7News cameras captured the Park Sheridan West shopping plaza in Hollywood, near Sheridan Street and North 34th Avenue, still submerged in ankle-deep water.

On Wednesday evening, cameras showed knee-deep standing water surrounding businesses at a shopping plaza on Taft Street and 69th Terrace, with employees using sandbags to prevent water from getting in as drivers attempted to get through.

The stormy conditions also caused part of the roof to collapse at Temple Sinai of Hollywood, located at 1400 North 46th Avenue.

“The entire roof caved in, and it just collapsed, and it’s inside the sanctuary, and the building is in pretty bad shape,” said Rabbi Dr. Gideon Goldenholz.

The synagogue was empty at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported.

Less than a mile away, video showed the moments a ceiling collapsed at the Memorial Regional Hospital, allowing rain inside and forcing a temporary halt to visitation hours.

The nasty weather, which included hail, left families facing the fear and frustration of dealing with floodwaters.

When asked whether he’s seen such flooding in Hollywood, area resident Christian Brown replied, “Never, never in my life have I seen it like this. It’s like bad this year.”

Residents turned to social media to get the word out and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers answered the call.

“I made access here, and we saw we had multiple families that needed to get out, so I called in my units, and we’ve been here for the last few hours hauling people back and forth,” said FWC Capt. Jeff Carroll. “I think we’ve gotten 15, 20 families out. Their houses are completely destroyed.”

7News cameras showed FWC officers transporting area resident Jasmine Torres, her family and friends, as well as her pets Carmelo and Benny, to safety.

Hollywood streets are slowly becoming easier to drive through, but there are still patches where cars should slow down.

Felicia, a Hollywood resident of 40 years, said Wednesday was a day to remember, and she hopes to never repeat it.

“It was honestly terrifying,” she said. “I’ve never seen it flood this high, even during hurricanes.”

Hollywood is asking residents to report any damage to homes and businesses, as it plans to request funding for restoration efforts from the state.

Further north, areas of Fort Lauderdale were still flooded Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured a street in the Edgewood neighborhood flooded on Thursday morning.

Maddi Deleo, area resident who is new to South Florida, said she is most worried about her vehicle.

“I kinda wanting to walk through it, because I wanted to see how bad it was. It went up to my knees,” said Deleo.

The neighborhood has two storm drains; one was flowing while the other was stagnant, causing flooded streets.

“A headache. This is crazy,” said a resident.

The neighborhood’s new drainage system was apparently no match for Mother Nature.

Late Wednesday morning, Allen Mendoza, who owns a landscaping business, came back to check on his pickup truck, which stalled out in the neighborhood at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I was driving, and I couldn’t go forward [or] even backwards, so I left it there,” he said. “Let’s see if I can push it back.”

In the Melrose Park neighborhood, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews helped people make it through the high water on Wednesday.

“It ain’t safe. Can’t get out and go nowhere,” said Kimberly, a resident.

Kimberly and her children were stuck inside all day Wednesday.

“They wanna go hang out and play,” she said.

When asked about letting her kids walk through the standing rainwater, Kimberly said, “Yuck. I mean I did it. I’d rather do it than them, because kids can get ringworm, kids can get sick and infections from this water.”

Even Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was not immune from the rain. Video showed water pooling on the tarmac, though no flights were affected.

FLFR crews also worked to put out a house fire along Dayton Circle in Melrose Park on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was home, and firefighters were able to rescue the pets inside.

City leaders said they have pump trucks deployed across neighborhoods.

“I want to assure our community that we are continuing to dedicate resources to this effort, and we’ll be working around the clock to address flooding,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “With more rain on the way, it’s going to take some time to recede the floodwaters.”

They urged people to stay home as long as the rain persists.

“This is not a time to go out and sightsee, this isn’t a time to drive around neighborhoods. If you are on the roads, please go extremely slow,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan.

Residents of Edgewood said the neighborhood deals with flooding regularly, and they wonder if relief will ever come.

They fear that, even though the water is receding, the ground remains soaked, creating a greater chance of flooding the next time it rains.

“They put a lot of money in this place, and it’s still flooding,” said a resident. “So, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Flooding in Miami-Dade County also required patience and caution on the road.

7News cameras captured flooded streets in Key Biscayne on Wednesday night and cars left stranded at a park near Fernwood Road.

Aventura Public Works crews cleared storm drains all day Wednesday, as drivers navigated the wet mess.

Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools both opted to close and cancel classes on Thursday.

A flood watch remains in place for both Miami-Dade and Broward, set to expire Thursday at 7 p.m.

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