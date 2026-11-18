HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe flooding across South Florida caused water damage inside and outside Memorial Regional Hospital, and video shows that the bad weather led to a ceiling collapse inside the building.

The flooding affected areas across Broward County, including the hospital in Hollywood.

Video taken from inside the hospital showed the hospital’s ceiling left damaged after flooding caused it to buckle and collapse.

Staff were captured walking through flooded hallways, with large red trash cans placed to catch rainwater dripping from the ceiling.

The weather forced the hospital to suspend visits temporarily, but it has since resumed.

Staff also said patient safety is their highest priority, and they appreciate the community’s patience.

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