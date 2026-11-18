FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several videos circulating social media showed severe flooding across South Florida as heavy storms lashed the area.

Many of the videos posted online offer just a glimpse into neighborhoods that have been drenched after constant showers pouring down from Tuesday night and carrying into much of Wednesday.

“Oh, my God!” a woman is heard saying in one video as a deluge of rain fell.

South Floridians dealing with the chaos in Hollywood even experienced a rare sighting: chunks of hail falling from the sky.

Countless roadways became treacherous to cross for drivers, with some videos showing motorists carefully treading through floodwater, while others showed cars that were abandoned after stalling out.

Residents across Broward got some of the worst of it, with one video showing multiple people braving through heavy rain and major flooding in a parking lot.

On most other days, that video would show the parking lot of a busy shopping plaza. That same lot looked more like a lake, with two vehicles partially submerged in it.

Not far from that lot, a tow truck was seen pulling a waterlogged car out of the makeshift lake.

Drivers taking the Turnpike to move around weren’t spared from the torrential downpour.

A truck was seen submerge, floodwaters nearly eclipsing the rearview mirrors, on the expressway near Sheridan Street.

Residents in Davie also experienced some nerve-wracking water issues.

An apartment complex there had water nearly reaching the front doors of the building.

Still water consumed many of the vehicles parked just steps away from the doors.

Others inside their homes were forced to put several towels to try to stem the flow of water rushing through a gap under their doors.

All of these sights are far too common for longtime residents. Forecasts show even more storms are on the way.

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