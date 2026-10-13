MIAMI (WSVN) - A new partnership aims to pave a pathway from the classroom to the fashion industry for some South Florida students.

The Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College and the Miami School of Fashion & Design announced they are teaming up. Together, they are offering new degree and scholarship opportunities to help graduates enroll in bachelor programs and qualify for major scholarships.

Local students expressed their excitement over the news.

“It’s interesting, it’s like another local door open, and everything here in Miami feels, like, very young compared to other cities, so it looks like just another big step in, like, the overall story for Miami,” said fashion student Adrian Cubilla.

Hakan Baykam, president of the Miami School of Fashion & Design. said the goal of the partnership is to keep more creative talent in Miami and give students a clearer shot at turning their passion for fashion into a lifelong career.

“I can launch my brand here, I can build a serious career here, close to the people and the community that helped me begin,” said Baykam.

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