(WSVN) - WalletHub has released its 2026 rankings of the best cities for Hispanic entrepreneurs, and South Florida is all over the list.

Pembroke Pines took the top spot at number one with Fort Lauderdale right behind at number two. Miami came in fourth, and Hialeah rounded out the top five.

Further upstate, Orlando took the number three spot, while Jacksonville also cracked the top ten at number nine.

The report looked at more than 180 U.S. cities across 23 key metrics that measuring where hispanic entrepreneurs have the best opportunities to succeed.

The Sunshine State dominated the list with 11 cities, nine of which where in the top 10.

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