(WSVN) - With more rain in the forecast and the chance of flooding rising, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Hollywood are offering free parking options to help residents keep their cars safe.

Miami Beach

Nine public garages are now open for free parking through Tuesday at noon. Proof of residency is required when you leave. The Convention Center, City Hall, and 5th Street & Alton Road garages are not included.

Open garages include:

200 7th Street

512 12th Street

1301 Collins Avenue

1557 Washington Avenue

640 17th Street

1661 Pennsylvania Avenue

1900 Bay Road

340 23rd Street

400 West 42nd Street

If a Flash Flood Warning or Emergency is issued, Beach Towing and Tremont Towing will offer $50 flood-related towing within city limits for residents. Your license and car registration must match your address.

Fort Lauderdale

During any Flood Watch or Warning, Fort Lauderdale residents can now park on levels three and above at two garages for free:

Las Olas Garage (200 Las Olas Circle)

Riverwalk Center Garage (150 SE 2nd Street)

Cars can stay up to 24 hours after the advisory ends.

Hollywood

Through Wednesday morning, Hollywood residents can park for free at four city-owned garages. Spots are first come, first served, and proof of residency is needed. No commercial trucks or fleet vehicles are allowed.

Garages include:

Garfield Garage (300 Connecticut St.)

Nebraska Garage (327 Nebraska St.)

Van Buren Garage (251 S 20th Ave.)

Radius Garage (251 N 19th Ave.)

Cars must be moved by 8 a.m. Wednesday to avoid regular parking fees.

Officials in all three cities are encouraging residents in flood-prone areas to take advantage of the free parking while it lasts.

