NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The son of an incoming Miami-Dade commissioner was sentenced to five years in prison after the shooting of an undercover officer in 2023.

Steve Gallon IV pled guilty for attempted murder on Tuesday morning at the Gerstein Justice Building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened during a drug investigation, with a bullet grazing an officer’s neck in the incident.

The officer who was shot and Gallon’s father, Commissioner-elect Steve Gallon III attended the hearing.

Gallon IV struck a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced with credit for time served.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.