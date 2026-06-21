MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Soccer fans are still going strong on South Beach as they seek shelter from a stormy night.

The rain may have put a damper on festivities planned for Saturday night for soccer supporters, as even the FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park got evacuated.

“Uruguay, Uruguay, Uruguay,” said soccer fans.

On South Beach, soccer fans are still fired up, especially those who are rooting for Uruguay.

“A little bit of water?” said Gabriela Chavez, a Uruguay Fan.

“A little bit of water, bro,” said a soccer fan.

Many of them arrived at the beach to get excited for Sunday’s match against Cape Verde.

“We’re going to win, we’re going to win,” said a soccer fan.

“2-1,” said Chavez.

Instead, they were sent seeking shelter, but still proudly supporting their team.

“This is what it’s all about. We’re hanging out with people from all the countries,” said Chavez.

Before the rain started, Argentina fans gathered at Miami Beach’s historic Normandy Fountain to commemorate Argentina’s Flag Day and as a way to come together to showcase their national pride and culture.

“We have, you know, the best player in the world, and I’m going to own that. Why not show everything else? Our food, our culture, our music, our art,” said Jonathan Galvan, event organizer.

At Monday’s match, Lionel Messi and Argentina look to defend their World Cup crown.

“We’re feeling confident. We have a great team. We are really united, so let’s go. Let’s go to Argentina,” said Diego Fernandez, an Argentine fan.

Fans were seen trying to hop from one canopy to another to stay dry and keep the night strong.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.