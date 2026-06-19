HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Watch parties are in full swing in South Florida after Team USA beat Australia in their second match of the World Cup.

The score was 2-0, and soccer fans draped in red, white, and blue could be heard rooting for Team USA.

“USA, USA, USA,” said soccer fans.

The energy was electric at Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Hollywood, with soccer fans packed and their eyes locked on the big screen as Team USA took on Australia in a high-stakes World Cup showdown on Friday.

“Australia’s a tough team, the Socceroos, but it’s called soccer over here. We’re the real soccer. Let’s go, USA,” said another soccer fan.

About 11 minutes into the match, Team USA scored the first point.

“This is something that I probably could never have imagined,” said a soccer fan.

At the Hard Rock Bet World Cup watch party at the Citadel in Miami, the game was more than a match; it was momentum.

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem was present at the watch party, loving the competition and hoping Team USA can keep the energy rolling.

“Haven’t had much success in the last couple years, but I think this is the team that can give us what we’ve been expecting,” said Haslem.

That’s exactly how the crowds of fans are feeling.

The party is just going to keep rolling, and the race is just starting.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun and watch the matches on WSVN-7.

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