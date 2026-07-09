MIAMI (WSVN) - A Homestead man has been arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said he participated in three organized intersection takeovers where drivers blocked traffic and performed dangerous stunts on public roads.

Inaky Sesmas-Borrego, 22, faces three felony counts of coordinated highway drag racing stemming from incidents that occurred early July 5 at separate locations across Miami-Dade County, according to an arrest affidavit.

Detectives said the incidents occurred at approximately 2:35 a.m. near Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, 3:10 a.m. near Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 76th Avenue, and 4 a.m. near Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Investigators said detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security Bureau identified Sesmas-Borrego as the driver of a purple Toyota Supra that was seen performing donuts while dozens of other participants used their vehicles to block traffic.

Authorities said the defendant wore a ski mask to conceal his identity while spectators recorded the stunts.

Detectives said each takeover involved approximately 50 to 60 vehicles blocking all lanes of traffic while about 100 spectators gathered around the intersections to watch and record drivers performing stunts.

Authorities said the events trapped motorists with no route to escape, prevented emergency vehicles from accessing the area and created a significant danger to the public.

Detectives said they recorded video of the incidents, and Sesmas-Borrego admitted the vehicle shown in the footage was his and that he was driving during the takeovers.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge found probable cause and set a total bond of $2,500.

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