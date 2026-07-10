SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute took a violent turn in Southwest Miami-Dade when a man shot and killed another, triggering a search for the gunman, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to shots fired in the area of Southwest 233rd Street and 132nd Avenue, just after 8:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not provided further details about the gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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