(WSVN) - To celebrate the World Cup, Lay’s has launched 40 different limited edition chips, featuring flavors honoring cuisines from several countries across the world.

Shoppers in the United States will be able to try out three of those new World Cup-inspired flavors.

You can take a trip to Paris with the French Onion Soup flavor, or Buenos Aires with the Argentinian-style Steak with Chimichurri, or even Rio de Janeiro with the Brazilian-style Garlic Sauce chips.

“This one’s got a saucy taste, but what sauce, I don’t know,” said former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch in a Lay’s social media promotional video.

7News put these new chips to the taste test, visiting different restaurants across South Florida that had the same dish on their menu.

At Boteco Miami, diners will find a lively Brazilian spirit inside where the chef whipped up some of the restaurant’s famous garlic sauce.

Speaking in Spanish, Cristina Oliveira, the Brazilian restaurant’s chef, described one of her popular dishes: French fries with pieces of garlic and a side of garlic sauce, which provides a divine flavor profile for guests.

“Garlic is part of our day-by-day food, culture as well,” said diner Fabio Lopes.

Lopes gave a glowing review of the new Lay’s chip flavor.

“Tastes exactly like the Brazilian garlic sauce, amazing,” said Lopes.

To put the Lay’s French Onion Soup flavor to the test, 7News stopped at Le Bistro in Lighthouse Point. Chef Andy Trousdale has decades of experience cooking up authentic French cuisine.

“I was doing French onion soup about 30-plus years ago. I didn’t think I would still be doing it, so it shows you how popular it is,” said Trousdale.

Regulars at the quaint restaurant only had positive things to say about Trousdale’s dish.

“I like the chard on top, it’s very flavorful,” said diner Lily Chalmers.

As for the French onion soup-flavored potato chip, it was another surprising success in matching flavors.

“After eating the soup and then eating the chip, it tastes more similar,” said diner Vincent Rusciano.

Even Trousdale noticed the similarities but acknowledged there’s nothing like having the real deal.

“They are good, they have a nice flavor. Could I honestly say it’s like onion soup? Not for me,” said Trousdale.

Tucked away in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood is Fiorito, 7News’ stop for Argentinian cuisine.

The restaurant pays tribute to their culture, including honoring the country’s legendary soccer star Lionel Messi.

“Here at Fiorito, I feel at home,” said a server.

The churrasco with chimichurri is the main dish left to be put to the Lay’s chip test.

“If you go into an Argentinean restaurant and they don’t have chimichurri, that’s not an Argentinean restaurant,” said a server.

So how does the Lay’s chip compare to this steak?

“Nah, I ain’t getting it from this one,” said Lynch in the Lay’s promotional video. “They playing games with this one.”

The former NFL player’s taste buds weren’t feeling it.

Messi on the otherhand, blindly picked out his favorite of the three and went straight for the bag with Argentinian flavor.

Inside Fiorito, the chip has some fans but most would rather stick to the steaks on their plates.

“Not the same, but if you want something quickly, that’s really good,” said Josefina Moncava, server at Fiorito.

Whatever you choose, fans are enjoying the matches and the love of football.

“For me, it’s like food, if you go to a restaurant and get good food, you want to go back, so if you’ve got a team that plays well, you want to watch them,” said Trousdale. “If you have a bag of chips that tastes good, you want to eat them. They never paid me to say that, by the way.”

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