NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small sinkhole that opened up beneath a semi-truck in Northwest Miami-Dade has led to a major road closure and a disruption of part of the Metrorail service.

7Skyforce captured one of the tractor-trailer’s front wheels stuck in the sinkhole and water flowing underneath it in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 30th Avenue, near the Metrorail tracks, just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The sinkhole opened up in the middle of road construction in the area as the truck was traveling westbound. The truck came to a median to make a turn and that’s when it became stuck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and requested the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to come and address the issue.

It remains unclear whether the sinkhole caused structural damage to the pylons holding up the Metrorail tracks.

Crews have shut down Northwest 79th Street between 27th and 32nd avenues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Miami-Dade Transit officials confirmed the sinkhole temporarily disrupted Metrorail’s Green Line service between the Palmetto and Brownsville stations, but as of 3:30 p.m., service had resumed. The Orange Line service was not affected.

Bus shuttle service between the Palmetto and Earlington Heights stations has been discontinued, according to officials.

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