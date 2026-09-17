SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot was involved in a rough landing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area west of Miami Executive Airport on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a two-engine plane on a dirt road. The pilot was speaking with a responding deputy.

According to 7’s Ralph Rayburn, the pilot is waiting on mechanics to arrive to determine whether to tow the plane or fix it to fly it out of the area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

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