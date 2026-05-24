MIAMI (WSVN) - A big police presence was seen after reports of a shooting near a club in Miami in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Multiple police cars and emergency vehicles responded to the ShotSpotter alert near the Take One Gentleman’s Club at 333 79th Street.

According to authorities, they didn’t find any evidence of a shooting, but they did have to return ten minutes later for reports of a fight.

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