MIAMI (WSVN) - Flooding from king tides and relentless rainfall are wreaking havoc in downtown Miami, shutting down a busy off-ramp days after parts of Broward County bore the brunt of the localized tidal floods.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured a flooded westbound exit ramp from Interstate 395 to Biscayne Boulevard, early Tuesday afternoon.

Several drivers whose cars are stalled were seen getting out of their vehicles.

Officials said the ramp is currently closed. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Tuesday’s peak of the king tides in Miami came at around 10 a.m., and it created a chaotic commute for drivers as they tried to make their way down Biscayne Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported.

This flooding comes days after residents in Hollywood, Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, found their neighborhoods and businesses affected by the floodwaters.

Rainy weather forecast for the remainder of this week is expected to cause even more headaches for drivers.

Officials advise drivers to avoid flooded streets and to turn around if possible.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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