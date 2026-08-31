MIAMI (WSVN) - Car thieves targeted an apartment complex in Miami, according to a resident.

A resident at the Vista Mar Apartments told 7News on Monday that about a dozen vehicles had had their windows smashed in a parking garage.

The resident said two cars were stolen from the complex, located near Northwest 36th Street and Fifth Avenue, but one of them was later found.

7News has reached out to City of Miami Police for more information.

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