HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vehicles were left charred after a fire started at a car dealership in Homestead.

The blaze started at a Kia dealership near Southwest 300th Street.

At least three cars caught on fire, according to officials.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles blocked the road as fire crews worked at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as of Sunday morning

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