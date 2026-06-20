NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sedanos allowed customers the opportunity to win World Cup tickets in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The supermarket, together with Stella Artois, hosted an event for soccer fans outside one of their stores on Northwest 87th Avenue.

Attendees tried to win soccer jerseys, Sedano’s gift cards, food baskets, and tickets for the Portugal vs. Colombia match at Miami Stadium.

Sedano’s officials said the gathering celebrates food and cultural traditions that unite Hispanic families.

“We are having a lot of fun, we have lots of prizes, lots of products that people are tasting, but the main event was that person that took two tickets to the World Cup game, they are so excited they got two tickets,” said Pedro Mesa, supervisor at Sedano’s Supermarket.

“I’m super happy to get the two tickets for free, and it’s a good game, it’s gonna be a good one,” said the winner.

Sedano’s said they will hold more ticket giveaways next week.

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