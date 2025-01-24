SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was hired to keep students safe at a Southwest Miami-Dade high school was arrested after, police said, he crossed the line with a student.

Johnathan Lee Coard faced Miami-Dade Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday afternoon. The 35-year old faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor, offenses against students by an authority figure and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The suspect worked as a security monitor at Felix Varela Senior High School, where students who spoke with 7News were disturbed by the allegations.

“That is horrible,” said student Jordan Martinez.

“That’s terrible,” student Abby Adana.

“I think that’s pretty crazy,” said student Jorge De Jesus.

Coard was placed under arrest after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

During Thursday’s hearing, Glazer had some strict orders for the suspect.

“I’m ordering that you stay away from Felix Varela Senior High School,” she said.

According to the police report, the incident happened back in October.

Detectives said they spoke to multiple students who said Coard drove the victim in his car multiple times.

When police spoke to the victim, she said that on one of those car rides, Coard kissed her.

The student told authorities that Coard talked about choking her, wanted intimate pictures and sent her texts of a sexual nature.

De Jesus said he would see Coard in the hallways

“When I go to lunch, he watches the doors and stuff,” he said.

De Jesus said he is shocked by the arrest.

“I wouldn’t want to think that of anybody in my school, so yeah, so no, I didn’t think that,” he said,

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said that after investigating the incident, Coard was fired from the school and will not be able to apply for further employment with the district.

