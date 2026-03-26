MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital following a hit-and-run involving a boat in the waters of Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach, Wednesday.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to calls of a water rescue near 7970 Biscayne Point Circle after a hit-and-run incident involving a small vessel, around 8 p.m.

The Miami Beach Police Department’s Marine Unit assisted crews to rescue two individuals who were injured in the water.

Both victims were brought to shore at a nearby residence.

Cellphone video shared with 7News shows what neighbors who spoke off-camera described as “pandemonium” as several emergency vehicles swarmed the area.

7News cameras were rolling as paramedics offloaded one of the victims at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for further treatment.

The victims’ exact conditions are not known.

Officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be conducting the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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