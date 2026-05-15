DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance unveiled her summer reading challenge at a South Florida school.

Vance appeared at Academir Charter School East in Doral on Friday morning to connect with the children and to talk about the challenge.

The goal of the program is for kids from kindergarten to eighth grade to read 12 books of their choice this summer.

Participants will receive a special prize and get a chance to visit the White House.

The challenge begins on June 1 and ends on Sept. 4.

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