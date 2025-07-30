MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The second child killed in a tragic sailboat crash in Biscayne Bay has been identified as 13-year-old Erin Ko, a Chilean national who had recently moved to the United States, officials said.

Ko, formerly a student at San Pedro Nolasco School in Vitacura, Santiago, had relocated to the U.S. in 2024, according to a social media post from the school.

She died alongside 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich of Argentina, who family and Argentine media previously identified.

Both girls were participating in a youth sailing lesson through the Miami Yacht Club when their sailboat collided with a barge near Hibiscus Island on Monday afternoon.

The deadly crash has shocked the international sailing and South Florida communities and prompted a full investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to investigators, the girls were among five children aboard the sailboat along with a 19-year-old camp counselor when the crash occurred.

Two children, ages 8 and 11, were hospitalized in critical condition. The counselor and one other child were not injured.

Officials said the sailboat was part of the Miami Yacht Club’s youth sailing program, which has since been suspended as authorities investigate the incident. The club has expressed its condolences and is cooperating with the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is examining both vessels involved and has begun recovering the sailboat, now being stored at the USCG base in Miami Beach.

Officials say the investigation could take several months to determine fault and identify any regulatory failures.

