MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have died and four others were injured after a sailboat sank in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach on Monday, authorities confirmed.

The incident began just before noon near Hibiscus Island, when a sailboat carrying six people, five children and one adult, was struck by a barge and began to sink.

Miami-Dade, City of Miami Fire Rescue and other emergency crews responded to reports of a submerged vessel, prompting a large first responder presence on the water.

“The vessel was struck somehow, that had five children on board,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “We had divers and swimmers from all agencies to be able to get all children on board.”

First responders pulled the victims from the water and administered CPR at a command post behind a home on Hibiscus Island. Three children were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition and one child was listed as stable.

“Three of those children were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and one was transported in stable condition,” said Sanchez.

All of the children were between 8 and 12 years old. The adult and another child on board were also injured but were not transported to the hospital.

The Miami Yacht Club confirmed the vessel belonged to the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation and said it is cooperating with investigators. They said the children were receiving sailing lessons when the incident occurred.

It remains unclear if the children were wearing life jackets.

A young child on a nearby boat said she watched the incident unfold.

“The crane just completely destroyed the boat. The boat just went under and I heard one girl shout ‘Help’ from under the crane. It was super sad and super scary,” she said.

Witnesses told 7News they were shocked to learn what had happened.

“I’ve lived here 40 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said area resident Margie Wollensky. “The sound of the helicopter was so close that I knew something was going on.”

“Horrible, really horrible and I hope that as we heard some of them are in critical condition so hopefully they’re all OK,” said area resident Jordan Schwartz.

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation.

