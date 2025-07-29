MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities provided a brief update on the sailboat tragedy that left two children dead and two others in critical condition on Biscayne Bay.

U.S. Coast Guard and Miami Beach officials said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that they are beginning to investigate this incident.

“Salvage operations to remove the sailing vessel and tug and barge will begin shortly here today,” said U.S. Coast Guard Captain Frank Florio.

Officials said their investigation has led them to believe that the young students who were part of the Miami Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program were wearing life jackets.

“Through some of our investigative work and some of the interviews we conducted, we do believe all of the girls were wearing life jackets,” said Florio.

The presser came hours after the wreckage from the sailboat was removed from Biscayne Bay.

Officials said the tragic incident took place Monday morning when a sailboat collided with a barge just off Hibiscus Island.

A massive search and rescue operation by multiple agencies found six victims. Four children were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Two of them, a 7-year-old and 13-year-old would be dead on arrival. Two other victims, an 8-year-old and 11-year-old, remain in critical condition.

A 19-year-old camp counselor and another 12-year-old child who were also on the boat weren’t hurt.

According to Miami Beach Police, that area of the bay where the incident occurred is used by both recreational and working vessels.

“Not an immediate red flag, not uncommon at all,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones.

Now, investigators are trying to determine exactly how this happened and what could have been done to prevent it.

“The Coast Guard, alongside our local, state and federal partners, has launched a comprehensive investigation to determine exactly what happened, to understand the contributing factors and to learn from this lawsuit, we can help prevent such tragedies in the future,” said Florio.

7Skyforce hovered over an empty lot on Toledo Island, south of the Venetian Causeway, where the barge involved in the deadly collision was moved to. The barge is believed to be involved in a construction project in the Miami Beach area.

Officials said they’ve interviewed the barge’s captain, but no further details of that conversation has been released. They also said alcohol and chemical testing has also been done.

“Our focus is clear: preserve evidence, learn every possible lesson and support those affected,” said Florio.

While many agencies are involved in the investigation, the U.S. Coast Guard is taking the lead.

