HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles, Amanda Placeres, 16, and Malachi Bell, 15.

On May 7, 2026, Placeres went to school at Chambers High School, located on 696 North Homestead Boulevard, and has not been seen since.

Placeres stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs 140 pounds. She has black short curly hair and natural afro hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and white sneakers.

Placeres may be in the company of another reported missing juvenile, Bell, from Florida City.

Bell stands at 5 feet, 6 inches, and weighs around 140-150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Homestead Police Department is asking anyone who has seen or knows where Placeres or Bell are to help in bringing them back home safely.

We urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



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