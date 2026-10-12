SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade County.

According to the authorities, Lydia Bermudez was last seen near 5000 Block of SW 93 Court, Miami, at approximately 2 p.m.

She is described as standing at 4 feet, 11 inches and weighing around 140 pounds.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Bermudez is an endangered adult. She has not made contact with family or friends and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3275 (Desk), email u305897@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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