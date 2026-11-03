NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly man.
Eighty-nine-year-old Silvino Suarez was last seen on Monday in the 1800 block of Northwest 112th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.
Suarez stands 5 feet and 7 inches. He weighs 160 pounds.
He has brown eyes and gray/bald hair, according to officials.
It is unclear what he was last seen wearing.
Deputies say he was last seen driving a 2022 Honda CRV white with Florida tag FVWK32
Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.