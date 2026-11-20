SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives say that Jose Francisco Pacheco was last seen leaving the 6900 Block of SW 71st Avenue on Friday.

He weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Pacheco was last seen wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants.

At the time of his disappearance, Pacheco was driving a silver 2011 Toyota RAV4 with a license plate that reads 94BGIA.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.