HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit, is requesting the public’s assistance in helping them locate 74-year-old Neftali Lopez, who may be in need of services.

Lopez was last seen on June 20 at approximately 12:45 p.m., leaving Walmart, which is located at 851 Northwest 177 Street in Hialeah.

He has not made any contact with family.

Lopez was last seen wearing sunglasses, a blue polo shirt with a white stripe on the collar on each sleeve, blue shorts, high white socks, and blue sneakers.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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