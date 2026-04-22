MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing woman from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said 65-year-old Annette Saddler was last seen on April 3.

She has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unclear what she was last seen wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on Saddler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org

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