SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are on the lookout for a missing man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Sixty-four-year-old Eustasio Espinosa Gonzalez was last seen this past Saturday from the 10300 block of Southwest 12th Street.

Espinosa Gonzalez stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He has brown eyes and is bald.

According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt and gray jean pants.

Anyone with information on Espinosa Gonzalez’s whereabouts should contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3275 (Desk), email u305897@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.