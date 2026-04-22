SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing woman last seen in the Southwest Miami-Dade area.

Investigators from the Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office said 62-year-old Shirley Bynum was last seen on April 20.

Bynum was discharged from Jackson Memorial Hospital South, and took the public bus in an unknown direction.

She has gray/black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, cream sweatpants, animal print sandals, and a black bookbag.

Detectives said she stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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