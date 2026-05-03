MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help locating a 56-year-old man last seen in Miami.

Detectives say Enrique Leal Lopez was last seen on May 2, 2026, near the 6800 block of 129th Avenue.

He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lopez was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black basketball shorts with a blue stripe, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk), email u307338@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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