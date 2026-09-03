NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are on the lookout for a missing woman from Northeast Miami-Dade.

Thirty-five-year-old Daphne S. Ellington was last seen near the 500 block of Northeast 157th Terrace at approximately 10 p.m. on July 5th.

Ellington stands at five feet, five inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair, and has a tattoo of a clover on her right ankle and a flower on her right arm.

According to deputies, she was last seen wearing a black and purple crop top shirt, light purple joggers and shoes of an unknown color.

Anyone with information on Ellington’s whereabouts should contact Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk), email u307338@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.