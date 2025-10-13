MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Miami.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said 22-year-old Alize Christina Menendez was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 8700 Block of Southwest 136 Street in Miami.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

Menendez stands 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email

u307259@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

