MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Miami.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said 22-year-old Alize Christina Menendez was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 8700 Block of Southwest 136 Street in Miami.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

Menendez stands 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email
u307259@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox