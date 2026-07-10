MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said 18-year-old Keandre Clements was last seen in Miami’s Model City neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

He was last seen wearing a cream colored short set with green details, according to detectives.

Clements stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Clements’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Marrero or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org .

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