HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to detectives, Normayia Mayfield was last seen near Southwest 338th Street at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

She was wearing a long sleeved light blue jean jacked, pink knee-length dress, and teal colored crocs.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mayfield‘s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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