MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man reported missing from Miami.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Juan Wensceslao Mieses was last seen off Northwest Eight Street and 82nd Avenue on Friday.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has white hair and has brown eyes.

Mieses was wearing floral shorts with yellow socks, and a shirt and shoes with an unknown color.

Deputies said Mieses is considered a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mieseswhereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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