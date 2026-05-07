NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing after he left a South Florida hospital.

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Gerardo Lopez was last seen when he was discharged from Jackson North Medical Center, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. His family has not heard from him since.

Lopez stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has balding hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and shoes with an unknown color at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.