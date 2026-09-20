MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man.

According to authorities, 78-year-old Jorge C. Teceiro was last seen at 1150 Northwest 11th Street in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Teceiro stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.