MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to Miami Police, 76-year-old Dieufait Servius was last seen in the Little Haiti area on July 12.

Servius stands at 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighs 130 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, khaki pants, and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Solano or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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