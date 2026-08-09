MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from an assisted living facility in Miami

According to the Miami Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gina Harrison was last seen at the 15100 block of Southwest 141 Court on Saturday after a verbal disagreement with another resident.

Harrison stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white jacket, a black and red Reebok shirt, red shorts, black shoes, and a black bookbag at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said that Harrison is diagnosed with PTSD, Depression, and a Mild Intellectual Disability.

Officials urge anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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