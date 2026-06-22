NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 25-year-old man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Jackson Howland left an unspecified location along the 2400 block of Northwest 80th Street, at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, and has not made contact with family members since.

Howland stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 107 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Jacket with “North Miami Beach” on the

back and blue jeans,

Detectives said Howland maybe in need of services and meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts the above subject to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3257 (desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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