MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say Jonathan Torres, 18, was last seen in the area of 7130 Harding Avenue on Saturday, May 9.

Torres’ family said he has high-functioning autism and has not been in contact with them since he left their residence in Texas on May 6. They said they were unaware Torres was coming to Miami Beach and that he has no known family members or friends outside of Texas.

Torres stands at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900.

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