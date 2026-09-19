MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 15-year-old Amiyah Brennan was last seen in the area of Northwest 211th Street and 32nd Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brennan stands at 5 feet, 1 inch and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a peach tank top, black pajama pants with pink print and may have been carrying a red backpack.

Investigators believe she was traveling on foot when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Brennan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-2100.

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